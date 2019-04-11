After Ali-Bajrangbali jibe, Yogi asks Muslim sisters to ‘recognise their true brothers’

A day after his statement that if the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had their trust in ‘Ali’, then the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had faith in ‘Bajrangbali’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked Muslim women to recognise their “true brothers” and applauded the steps taken by the BJP government in abolishing the “evil practice” of triple talaq.

Addressing a rally in Aonla, the CM claimed that it was the BJP that has honoured half of the population with Prime Minister Narendra Modi working for everyone, rising above caste and religion. Later he addressed three more rallies in Badaun, Fatehpur Sikri and Agra in support of BJP candidates from there.

“While the country got political independence in 1947, our Muslim sisters living in the country got their actual independence only recently, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for it. We have freed our Muslim sisters from centuries of abuse and captivity. They were being exploited in the name of the evil practice of triple talaq. Modi-led BJP government restored their dignity and respect by ending this practice… I want my Muslim sisters to recognise their true brothers,” he said.

Slamming Congress’s electoral manifesto, the CM said it appears that the Congress is with anti-national elements. “At Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad road show, there was just greenery (referring to green flags of the Indian Union Muslim League)… some day Rahul might announce allowance to stone pelters in Kashmir. Their intents are clear and Congress’s ‘Hand’ is stained with the blood of the nation,” he said in Aonla.

In Badaun, he said the Congress was trying to promote terrorism in the country by diluting the punishment awarded to those shouting anti-national slogans. “When Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, he said that Muslims will have the first right on the resources of the country. I want to ask if the Muslims have first right on resources and where would the rest go,” he added.

In Fatehpur Sikri, Yogi said Congress candidate Raj Babbar has the record of losing and leaving the highest number of seats and that congratulated him “in advance for his defeat”. On BSP candidate Rajveer Singh, Adityanath said that even taking his name would be “disrespecting our sisters and daughters”.

On the law and order situation, he claimed that criminals are now coming out asking for forgiveness. “We have said that if anyone bothers our farmers or traders, we will not let them live peacefully,” he said.