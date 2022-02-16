After 4-hr wait to travel 3-km to reach rally venue, Nadda campaigns in Maur

BJP national president J P Nadda had to wait for nearly 4 hours inside a school building in Maur, where his chopper had landed, as protesting farmer unions blocked all routes leading to his rally venue just 3-km away.

Nadda had to address a rally in support of BJP candidate Dyal Singh Sodhi in Maur constituency in Bathinda district at 11 am. However, he reached the venue after 2 pm.

While the chopper landed in time for the rally, BKU (Ugrahan) and BKU (Sidhupur) members had blocked all major roads in Maur due to which he remained stuck inside the school building.

After sometime, all protesters gathered near Bathinda chowk and Nadda’s vehicle therefore managed to reach the venue after taking a longer route via villages. Farmers, including women, had gathered at the spot where they were beating the posters of Nadda with chappals and even raising slogans against him.

The rally, meanwhile, was thinly attended by people as most of them had left the venue.

“We can’t forget how BJP troubled the farmers and are now not implementing the promises made at the time of lifting the dharna. They have even released Ashish Mishra on bail. Our protest against BJP leaders and candidates will continue as it is,” said Jagseer Singh Jhumba, a member of BKU (Ugrahan).

From Maur, Nadda went to address another rally in support of Vandana Sangwan in Balluana. Later, he reached Jalalabad at 6 pm to address rally in support of Puran Chand Mujaidia.

In his addresses, Nadda warned people of Punjab against the designs of Pakistan. He said, “Pakistan did not like the way India was succeeding and progressing under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Nadda said that Punjab needed an NDA government that will not only take care of Punjab’s chronic problems like mounting debt and drugs, but also national security as the state had a 600-km long border with Pakistan.

Appealing to people to vote for the BJP, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had special love and attachment for Punjab and the Sikhs and he has been working with all sincerity for Hindu-Sikh unity like no one else till now….If any government can fight drugs and bail out Punjab from the mounting debt, it is only a BJP government.”

He pointed out how PM had opened Kartarpur Sahib corridor, helped facilitate hassle free donations by devotees from abroad, adding that it was the NDA government that had formed an SIT to probe the anti-Sikh riots and punish the guilty.