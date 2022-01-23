AFSPA removal in manifesto of BJP’s Manipur ally NPP

THE NATIONAL People’s Party (NPP), one of the allies of the BJP-led government in Manipur, on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election.

The manifesto, titled ‘People’s Action Document 2022’, was released by NPP chief Conrad Sangma online along with Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, NPP state working president Jayentakumar Singh and Arunachal NPP president Mutchu Mithi.

Released the Manifesto for the Manipur Elections 2022 along with Dy. CM Manipur, Sh. Joykumar Singh, State Working President, Sh. Jayantakumar Singh and Arunachal State President, Sh. Mutchu Mithi pic.twitter.com/miiIpjeq3b — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 23, 2022

Conrad Sangma said the NPP manifesto includes clear-cut stands in all aspects unlike the manifestos of other political parties.

“I strongly believe that the public will realise the NPP’s commitment and vision for the people of Manipur if any individual goes through the manifesto,” he said.

The manifesto lays focus on 13 areas, including political issues, climate change, healthcare with special reference to women, gender justice, education among others.

On the political issues, the first agenda in the manifesto, the NPP highlighted, is to work towards repealing AFSPA from Manipur, protection of indigenous rights of all communities, focusing on sustained peace by engaging in dialogue with insurgent groups and addressing human rights violations.

During the event, Deputy Chief Minister Joykumar Singh said that the first list of the NPP candidates for the election would be announced by Monday evening after the party’s election committee meeting.

He said the candidates’ list may be announced in two or three different phases. The NPP is likely to field candidates for at least 40 Assembly constituencies, including six candidates from hill constituencies.

Singh said the NPP is confident that no party will get absolute majority and his party will comfortably secure around 20 seats.

“As of now, the NPP has no plan to make a post-poll alliance with other parties. However, the final decision will be taken only after the announcement of the election result,” he said.

The NPP is one of the major allies of the BJP-led Manipur government after Naga People’s Front (NPF), with both having four MLAs supporting the government initially. However, the NPP is left with only three MLAs after one of its legislators serving as a minister resigned from the party to join the BJP.

The NPP is the first party to release an election manifesto in the state where voting is due to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.