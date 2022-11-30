scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

ADR data: 125 MLAs recontesting, MoS, Home, among top 5 with highest rise in assets

The average assets growth of BJP MLAs was 39% while that of Congress was 26%.

Harsh Sanghavi saw highest increase, at 721% in 5 years

Of the 125 MLAs in Gujarat who have been fielded again by their parties, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi clocked the highest increase in assets, at 721%, in five years, as per data released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) Tuesday. The top five such legislators are from the BJP.

Sanghavi and his spouse’s assets rose from Rs 2.12 crore in 2017 to Rs 17.42 crore. The minister who has income from a diamond business is contesting again from Majura in Surat. The assets of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in comparison increased 58% from Rs 5.19 crore in 2017 to Rs 8.22 crore in 2022.

Apart from Sanghavi, the other four legislators who saw family assets rise the most are Rural Development Minister Arjunsinh Chauhan (573% rise); Shailesh Bhabhor (481%); Ramanlal Patkar (335%); and Manisha Vakil (308%). Of the 125 MLAs who are contesting again this time, the assets of 105 grew.

Among the Congress candidates, Imran Khedawala, who is contesting from Jamalpur-Khadia in Ahmedabad City, saw his assets rise 224%. He had assets worth Rs 46.86 lakh in 2017 and now he is worth Rs 1.51 crore. The Congress MLA from Danta, Kanti Kharadi, saw his assets grow 252% from Rs 32.03 lakh in 2017 to Rs 1.12 crore. Vadgam (Banaskantha) MLA Jignesh Mevani who contested in 2017 as an Independent saw his assets rise from Rs 10.25 lakh to Rs 35.48 lakh, a 246% growth.

The average assets growth of BJP MLAs was 39% while that of Congress was 26%. The average size of the assets of BJP MLAs in the race is Rs 11.9 crore. The figure is Rs 8.11 crore for Congress.

