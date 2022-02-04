Yogi Adityanath’s use of language shows BJP nervousness: Jayant

Questioning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s use of language in his recent poll speeches, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday said these are signs of nervousness in the BJP ahead of the UP assembly elections.

Chaudhary, and his alliance partner and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav carried out a roadshow in Bulandhshahr on Thursday. The two leaders stressed that their poll campaign is centered around jobs and farmer’s issues. “The language being used by the CM is something we have never heard. A certain respect needs to be given to the post. The BJP is showing signs of nervousness (baukhlahat),” Chaudhary said, referring to Adityanath’s comment on riots.

Referring to the alleged rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Bulandshahr and the “forced cremation by police”, Chaudhary said, “I would like to extend my sympathies to the family for the Hathras-like incident. There should be no tolerance towards such heinous acts. When we form the government, we will take strict action in such cases so that they are not repeated.” Five people have been arrested in the case that took place on January 21. In a video, the girl’s uncle said the final rites were carried out in the family presence.

On the Lakhimpuri Kheri violence on October 3, Yadav said, “Today is February 3. There was another third when farmers were crushed. This election is for the self-respect of farmers.” Four farmers and journalist were mowed down by a convoy of vehicles, one owned by Union minister Ajay Mishra, killing them. In the subsequent violence, three men were lynched.

Chaudhary and Yadav embarked on the ‘Vijay Rath’ vehicle for on-road campaigning across seven Bulandshahr Assembly constituencies, won by the BJP in 2017. Bulandshahr votes in the first phase of the seven-leg elections on February 10.

In a joint press conference, Yadav said followers of Dalit icon Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar should join the party’s effort to oust the BJP from power so that democracy could be saved and people’s right protected. Yadav said his outfit has support of different parties representing varied sections of society. “We are multi-coloured people. We have red, green, white and blue — all with us,” he said seeking the support of followers of the Dalit icon when asked about the BSP going solo this time.

Yadav also mocked Adityanath, who in a recent statement said he will “cool down” those hotting up passions after March 10, the date when results of the state Assembly polls will be declared. “He is our CM and not any compressor that he will cool us down,” Yadav said, adding that the chief minister didn’t know what he was saying.

Yadav said if his party forms the government in the state, there will be no “garmi” (tension) but “bharti” (appointment) as the youth will be given jobs. “Every youth will defeat the BJP this time as they took away their jobs,” he said.

—WITH PTI INPUTS