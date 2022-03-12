Adityanath resigns after meeting Governor, BJP yet to decide oath date

A day after the BJP retained power for the second consecutive term in UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday tendered his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

The governor accepted the resignation and asked him to continue executing his responsibilities as acting CM along with his Cabinet till the new government is formed. The BJP is yet to finalise the oath ceremony date.

Adityanath on Friday chaired the last meeting of the outgoing Cabinet, which expressed gratitude to the people for voting the BJP to power. The BJP on Thursday won 255 seats while its two allies bagged 18.

The Cabinet praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and guidance. It also thanked the Election Commission and poll officials for peacefully holding the Assembly elections.

The Cabinet praised people for trusting its government’s policies and cautioned other parties against hollow slogans, casteism and nepotism.

Ahead of formation of the new cabinet, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel met Adityanath on Friday. Patel is the president of the Apna Dal (Soneylal), a BJP ally that has won 12 seats against nine in 2017. After the 2017 polls, only one MLA of her party was inducted into the state Cabinet.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore too met the acting CM. Kishore’s wife, Jai Devi, was elected MLA on a BJP ticket for a second time from Malihabad seat in Lucknow.