Adityanath attributes win to PM, says ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath credited the BJP’s victory in not just Uttar Pradesh but also across the country to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that despite speculations, the election results have proven the slogan – “Modi hai to mumkin hai” (If there is Modi, everything is possible) – right.

“Bihar ke andar sabhi kayaason ko puri tarike se door karte hue, aajke parinam ne ye sabit kar diya hai… Chahe Bihar vidhan sabha ka chunao ho yah, ya desh ke andar vibhinna rajyon ke upchunao hon, Modi hai to mumkin hai (Keeping aside all the speculations, it has been proven that be it the Assembly elections in Bihar or the byelections in different states, that if Modi is there then it is possible,” Adityanath said as he celebrated the party’s win in UP along with his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

The Chief Minister said that the results were the outcome of work undertaken by the BJP governments, both at the Centre and in the state, for the poor, youths, women as well as different sections of the society. The BJP’s victory has put a stamp of approval of the people on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

As for results of the bypolls in the state, Adityanath said they reflected the harmonious coordination between the cadre and the organisation as they worked as a team even during the Covid pandemic. “The BJP workers till the booth level were involved in social service during the pandemic, and that is why such results have come in Uttar Pradesh today,” Adityanath added.

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Modi said “pro-people policies” led to party’s win in UP. “In Uttar Pradesh, the pro-people policies of the Centre and UP Government under Adityanath ji have endeared our party to the citizens. They have given unequivocal support to the BJP, for which I express gratitude. I also appreciate the good work of the UP BJP,” he tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd