‘Tukde, tukde gang’ will not succeed in swaying young generation, says Aditya Thackeray

In his first interaction with young voters in Pimpri-Chinchwad today, Shiv Sena youth chief Aditya Thackeray impressed everyone with his wit, verve and awareness about the issues facing the common man even as expressed confidence that today’s young generation will not get swayed by “tukde tukde gang.”

“Today’s young generation was too strong to be swayed by wrong idelogies like the tukde tukde gang. I have full faith in them. They know to raise their voice against what is wrong. They have a nationalistic fervour in them. The young generation will take the country forward,” he said, amidst resounding applause from young voters who had jam packed a make shift stadium.

Promising to implement the concept of “Mumbai night life” across Maharashtra, Aditya said, “Like in Mumbai where pubs and hotels remain open during late night hours, it should happen across Maharashtra as well as it will lead to creation of lakhs of jobs.”

The Sena youth chief was speaking said at an “Aditya sanvad” which was the fifth one to be held in Pimpri-Chinchwad after Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nashik and Mumbai.

His reply about Mumbai night life concept came in response to a poser from a youth from Lonavala who complained that hotel business in Lonavala was badly affected as they have to close down by around 11 pm.

To another question as to why he choose politics as career, Aditya said he would not have got the “job satisfaction” in any other field. “The kind of job satisfaction that you get in politics is unmatched. Whether it is helping someone get a job or helping parents get admission for their ward, you get an opportunity to serve the people in best possible way. I take delight doing good to others, that is deshbhakti,” he said, adding that he would have succeeded in another profession including photography. For a good measure, he added,”I cant act because I don’t believe in nautanki.”

During his interaction which lasted more than an hour, Aditya avoided harsher criticisim of opposition parties or NCP candidate Parth Pawar who is the rival to Shiv Sena candidate Shrirang Barne in Maval seat. Neither did he severely attack Congress-NCP alliance nor did he go over board in praising Barne.

When he was asked about Barne, Aditya said,”Barne has won Sansad Ratna award consecutive times which means he was a popular and performing MP. It is not easy raising issues and winning acclaim when seasoned politicians are present in the House,” he said, amidst applause and quickly turned to Sena leader Neelam Gorhe to point out that they need not seek votes for Barne as the young voters were already in his favour.

Aditya said he was working in drought hit area for last five-six years and realised how grave the situation was when it came to water and roads. “Despite being in power, Congress and NCP did not put roads in place or took care of water needs of the people…And that is the reason why people are favouring BJP-Sena alliance,” he said.

Stating that parliamentary elections are not about local issues, he said national security was one of the priority issues for the Sena. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the befitting reply to terrorists. ..he will again become the Prime Minister,” he said.

He avoided question as to whether he will take support from MNS if he contests the election. “When you people are with me, I don’t need any other alliance,” he said.