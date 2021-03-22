Adhir demands X-ray report of Chief Minister’s injury

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday reiterated his demand that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publish the X-ray report of the injury she sustained in Nandigram on March 10. Banerjee has claimed that she was pushed by four to five people, and labelled it a conspiracy to attack and injure her.

“Suddenly she said that it was a conspiracy, that some people attacked her. But, we were not told who attacked her or who planned the conspiracy. She is the state home minister but claimed that the police were not there at the time of the accident. How can it be possible? We simply demanded that she should publish the X-ray report of her injury and her doctor’s prescription. But, she did not publish that also,” Chowdhury said on the campaign trail in Paschim Medinipur.

He also accused Banerjee of not helping migrant labourers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“During the lockdown, every day more than 2,000 labourers used to call me to request me to help them return to Bengal. I requested the prime minister, the rail minister. I wrote many letters to CM Mamata Banerjee to make some arrangement for them. However, till date, she has not replied.”