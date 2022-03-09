scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Adampur (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Adampur (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Adampur (sc) assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 117 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Adampur (sc) |
March 9, 2022 8:30:07 pm
Adampur (sc) Election Result, Adampur (sc) Election Result 2022, Adampur (sc) Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Adampur (sc) Election Results 2022

Adampur (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Adampur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu. The Adampur (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Adampur Sc ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

adampur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Harbhajan Singh Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 0 Graduate 76 Rs 54,47,637 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagdish Kumar Jassal Punjab Lok Congress Party 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 1,73,25,536 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Jit Lal Bhatti AAP 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 33,09,053 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 5,93,816 ~ 5 Lacs+
Parshotam Raj Ahir IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 19,31,112 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Patras IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 5,60,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pawan Kumar Tinu SAD 3 Graduate 55 Rs 3,89,20,591 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajdeep Kaur Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sukhwinder Singh Kotli INC 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 37,66,555 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 18,894 ~ 18 Thou+
Sunny Jassal Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 1 12th Pass 34 Rs 7,55,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinod Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 Illiterate 47 Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+

Assembly election 2017 won by Adampur Sc candidate of from Pawan Kumar Tinu Punjab.

Adampur (sc) Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Pawan Kumar Tinu
SAD

adampur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Pawan Kumar Tinu SAD 0 Graduate 51 Rs 2,56,07,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,87,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Gurdial Bains CPI(M) 1 5th Pass 58 Rs 38,68,756 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manjit Kaur Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 0 Graduate 42 Rs 50,57,859 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Mohinder Singh Kaypee INC 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 5,48,65,734 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 53,49,113 ~ 53 Lacs+
Nirmal Singh Bolina Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Post Graduate 75 Rs 4,08,40,500 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Sewa Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 77 Rs 14,72,089 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 4,31,216 ~ 4 Lacs+
Surjit Singh Bharatiya Republican Paksha 2 Post Graduate 72 Rs 4,52,89,968 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 38,00,000 ~ 38 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Adampur Sc candidate of from Pawan Kumar Tinu Punjab.

Adampur (sc) Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Pawan Kumar Tinu
SAD

adampur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Pawan Kumar Tinu SAD 0 Graduate 45 Rs 2,22,27,838 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 83,328 ~ 83 Thou+
Jagdish Kumar Jassal PnPP 1 10th Pass 45 Rs 91,47,085 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sh. Satnam Singh Kainth INC 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,30,94,773 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Sh. Sukhwinder Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 20,81,514 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 75,344 ~ 75 Thou+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Adampur (sc) Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Adampur (sc) Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Adampur (sc) Assembly is also given here.

