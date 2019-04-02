Activist Talib Hussain who led Kathua case agitation joins PDP

Talib Hussain, a social activist and advocate who led an agitation seeking justice in the case of gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district in 2018, joined the PDP in Srinagar on Monday.

“Happy to welcome well known tribal rights activist Chowdhary Talib Hussain into PDP today. He fought tirelessly to ensure justice… at the cost of his personal safety. Im confident he will work tirelessly towards our vision for a khushaal J&K,” PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Talib said he had no option other than joining “politics”.

“At the time of the Kathua case, only PDP stood with us till the last. I think PDP is the only party that is raising voices about issues we are facing in Jammu,” he said.