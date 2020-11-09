Accept result with humility, no firing in air: RJD to supporters

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)

A day after multiple exit polls gave the Mahagatbandhan an edge in the Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD told its supporters Sunday to accept “whatever the result” with “humility and grace” and said incidents of “inappropriate fireworks and firing in the air” would not be accepted.

The party also said senior leader and Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav had decided to celebrate his birthday on Monday — November 9 — in a simple manner and asked supporters not to gather at his residence on that day. Counting of votes polled in the Assembly polls is on November 10.

On Sunday, the RJD’s official handle tweeted, “All supporters of RJD should remember: Whatever results come on 10 November, at the core of our politics, its target and direction is public service and public betterment and will always be.”

It added, “Whatever the results on November 10, we have to accept them with complete control, humility and grace. Inappropriate fireworks, firing in the air, improper behaviour against opponents and their supporters will not be accepted…”

A senior RJD leader said, “The message is to our supporters to remind them that we have to be happy, but peaceful. Even if we win, there is a long way to go… and we are aware the Opposition will be waiting for a slip up… It is important for the cadre and supporters to know this is what Tejashwi Yadav wants.”

