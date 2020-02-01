Absent in court, Congress’ Rocky Tuseed declared ‘proclaimed person’

On being contacted about the order, Tuseed told The Indian Express: “I have no knowledge about the order (of trial court).” On being contacted about the order, Tuseed told The Indian Express: “I have no knowledge about the order (of trial court).”

A Delhi court Friday declared Rocky Tuseed, a Congress candidate from Rajinder Nagar, a “proclaimed person” over his failure to appear before it in connection with a property defacement case lodged against him and three others during the DU students’ union elections in 2017. “Accused Rocky Tuseed has failed to appear before this (court) despite passing of more than three months and no representation has been made on his behalf.

Accordingly, accused Rocky Tuseed is hereby declared as proclaimed person in the present case,” said Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Purshotam Pathak.

On being contacted about the order, Tuseed told The Indian Express: “I have no knowledge about the order (of trial court).”

Tuseed has been fielded from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat against AAP’s Raghav Chadha and BJP’s R P Singh. At 25, Tuseed is the youngest candidate in the poll fray in Delhi. According to police, the accused persons pasted posters and “destroyed the beauty of Motilal Nehru College” during their poll campaign in September 2017.

The court has now fixed February 24 for arguments on the charge in the case.

Process under CrPC section 82 (proclamation for person absconding) was already initiated by the trial court against Tuseed, following which he has been declared as proclaimed person in the present case.

