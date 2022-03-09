Abohar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Abohar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Abohar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Arun Narang. The Abohar seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Abohar ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

abohar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arun Narang BJP 1 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 4,74,54,535 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 9,57,780 ~ 9 Lacs+ Baljinder Singh IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 30,33,341 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balvir Ram Republican Party of India (A) 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 9,80,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Charanjit IND 0 8th Pass 69 Rs 20,81,575 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hans Raj IND 1 8th Pass 60 Rs 1,20,65,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Kuldeep Kumar AAP 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 6,85,954 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohinder Kumar Rinwa SAD 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 12,68,65,302 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 20,29,045 ~ 20 Lacs+ Ranjit Kumar IND 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 1,32,472 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep Jakhar INC 0 Graduate 45 Rs 27,28,01,726 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Abohar candidate of from Arun Narang Punjab. Abohar Election Result 2017

abohar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arun Narang BJP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 6,50,00,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 45,00,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ Amit Doda IND 1 8th Pass 32 Rs 14,73,99,000 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 20,20,00,000 ~ 20 Crore+ Ashok Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 8,28,846 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atul Nagpal AAP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 10,78,05,521 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 9,20,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Dilbag Singh IND 0 5th Pass 29 Rs 15,30,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurjant Singh IND 0 5th Pass 64 Rs 10,55,382 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nathu Ram IND 0 5th Pass 65 Rs 4,00,740 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prithi Raj BSP 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 1,63,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kumar Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 6,74,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Lal Doda IND 3 8th Pass 48 Rs 1,41,86,70,000 ~ 141 Crore+ / Rs 5,80,00,000 ~ 5 Crore+ Sunil Jakhar INC 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 24,05,36,788 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 61,900 ~ 61 Thou+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Abohar candidate of from Shri Sunil Kumar Jakhar Punjab. Abohar Election Result 2012

abohar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shri Sunil Kumar Jakhar INC 0 Graduate 68 Rs 6,84,06,753 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,76,19,293 ~ 1 Crore+ Amarjit Singh IND 0 Not Given 42 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Dalip Kumar IND 0 Not Given 56 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Gurjant Singh IND 0 Not Given 61 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Singh BSP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 44,68,675 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Mahavir Kumar IND 0 Not Given 31 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Rajinder Kumar IND 0 Not Given 50 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Charan Doda IND 0 Not Given 63 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Lal Doda IND 0 Not Given 43 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Sunita Doda IND 0 Not Given 44 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Kumar Satija IND 0 Not Given 52 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Vijya Laxmi Bhadho BJP 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 22,24,66,016 ~ 22 Crore+ / Rs 3,14,94,20,943 ~ 314 Crore+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Abohar Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Abohar Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Abohar Assembly is also given here.