Aarey unnecessarily flared up, can’t make policy not to fell trees: Atul Bhatkhalkar

Maharashtra BJP general secretary and Kandivali East MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar tells Sunday Express about his re-election plans, his vision for his constituency and why he feels Aarey tree felling has been politicised.

What have been your major achievements?

Last election, I had promised two things. Since there are certain defence establishments in Malad and Kandivali, redevelopment of buildings located within 500 m of these units were stuck. As many as 58 buildings were demolished, rendering 1,000 of families homeless. I resolved this issue by reducing the 500-m limit to 10 m. Earlier, the government had given exclusive rights for redevelopment to one builder for slum areas. I opposed it tooth and nail. Now, as per Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) Act, slum dwellers can choose their developers. Moreover, I am always available in my office. I have no PA, no security and my cellphone number is the same.

If elected, what will be on your agenda?

I plan to continue the work of widening roads and developing infrastructure to solve commuting problems. I have started widening of Dutta Mandir, Bandongri and Mahindra Colony roads. I have ensured that nearly 300 local slum dwellers are rehabilitated in the vicinity itself. I had demanded that Akurli subway be widened. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis readily agreed and special fund was sanctioned. The tender was issued and approved. The subway will now be more than double its current size. We have embraced the underground parking policy. Speedy redevelopment of SRA buildings and old tenement buildings is the goal for the next five years.

You have frequently written about economy. What is your take on the slump in GDP?

I don’t think you can judge growth by one or two quarters. Overall, because of trade war between China and the US, the economy has been going through rough weather. Good decision has been taken by the government through introduction of reforms. As of today, we are the fastest growing economy.

What is your opinion about environmental concerns facing us?

In my constituency, we have created a lot of gardens. I am the first MLA to have created a 2,500-sq ft Miyawaki forest, which grows rapidly within a garden, from my fund. Environment is important and global warming needs attention. I have been discussing the issue of air quality in the Assembly. The government has also taken steps to curb pollution.

What do you think of the Aarey Metro car shed issue?

I feel that it has been flared up unnecessarily. Metro is required for Mumbai and an underground Metro will reduce carbon emissions. You cannot take a policy decision not to fell trees. There is a process to it and due authorities have been appointed. As far as construction of the car shed in Aarey is concerned, it will come up in a small section. Our government has started six sewage treatment plants in the city, which is another environment-friendly step. Till recently, in an international city like Mumbai, we were throwing sewage into water. Every year, we are planting trees all over Maharashtra. This time we have planted 33 crore trees. It is unfortunate that some people are politicising the Aarey issue.