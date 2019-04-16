Toggle Menu
AAP’s Raghav Chadha seeks CEC inquiry over dumped voter IDshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/aaps-raghav-chadha-seeks-cec-inquiry-over-dumped-voter-ids-5677432/

AAP’s Raghav Chadha seeks CEC inquiry over dumped voter IDs

“The incident highlights a shocking... state of affairs where the best situation one can hope for is that an inquiry will discover that this was a case of officials and employees in the election machinery being slothful and careless,” said Raghav Chadha.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhiites would vote on basis of development issues, says AAP candidate Raghav Chadha
AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha (File)

The AAP Monday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner demanding an inquiry into the alleged discovery of dumped voter identification cards at Badarpur.

“The incident highlights a shocking… state of affairs where the best situation one can hope for is that an inquiry will discover that this was a case of officials and employees in the election machinery being slothful and careless,” said AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha in the letter.

“The AAP, however, verily believes that this is merely another chapter in the larger electoral fraud being perpetrated by the said political party, which, having discovered its attempts at deletion of names from electoral rolls being foiled by AAP and the vigilant citizens of Delhi, has stooped to such desperate levels to perpetuate their fraud,” Chadha wrote.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said, “They handed over the bunch of EPICs (voter IDs) to DEO South East. It’s being investigated.”

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lok Sabha elections 2019: Sister, father in Congress, cricketer Jadeja backs BJP
2 AAP, Congress friction reaches the top: Rahul says Kejriwal did U-turn, CM says Cong helping Modi
3 ABVP gets poll officer notice over book launch event