AAP’s Punjab CM candidate to be announced next week: Arvind Kejriwal

Amid speculation and hectic internal lobbying, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections would be announced next week.

While state AAP president Bhagwant Mann has been the frontrunner for the post, the party has so far refrained from naming him as its chief ministerial face.

At a press conference he addressed in Chandigarh, when asked if Mann would be the party’s CM face, Kejriwal said, “When you have waited so long for the name, why not wait a little longer?”

The question of who would lead the party into the polls has been a subject of heightened speculation within and outside the party. With the party showing no signs of projecting him, Mann had sulked for months last year, even skipping party events.

कई दशकों से चल रहा कांग्रेस और बादल परिवार का गठजोड़ अब ख़त्म होगा। पंजाब के अब ख़ुशहाल दिन आएँगे। पंजाब की तरक़्क़ी के लिए पंजाब मॉडल। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/r6Qwk7Zq56 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 12, 2022

There had also been reports that AAP was considering Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farm union leader of the state, as its CM candidate. But with Rajewal deciding to float a separate farmers’ outfit, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, to contest the polls, Mann’s name has again come up.

Before Rajewal’s name cropped up, a Dubai-based businessman, S P S Oberoi, had claimed that he turned down AAP’s offer to be its CM face. Oberoi is well known in Punjab for his philanthropy, and has helped several Punjabi youth stuck in the UAE secure freedom. The AAP leadership, however, denied approaching Oberoi with the offer.

Mann, the two-time party MP from Sangrur, has been state president for more than three years now and is widely credited for bringing the party back in contention after its subpar performance in the 2017 election, when it won 20 seats, and the 2019 elections — of the party’s four sitting MPs, Mann was the only one who could retain his seat.

A former comedian, Mann is a well-known face in Punjab for his performances highlighting social ills. He has also acted in several movies and television shows. He was once a contestant on a comedy show where Navjot Singh Sidhu, now Punjab Congress president, was the judge.

At a rally in Barnala in January 2019, Mann, in the presence of his mother and Arvind Kejriwal, took a vow not to “touch liquor”. He had earned high praise at the time from Kejriwal for his public vow, yet, party sources say, there is still some unease amongst the AAP leadership over naming him as the CM candidate.

His supporters say that what would eventually tilt the scales in his favour is his popularity and the fact that he has a direct connection with voters.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media at the Chandigarh airport after arriving in the state on a two-day visit, Kejriwal hit out at the Congress government, saying the law and order situation in the state has been deteriorating and that the incidents of sacrilege, the Ludhiana bomb blast and the breach in the PM’s security perimeter were proof of this.

“The Channi government is unable to handle law and order. People are very scared. When our government comes to power, we assure that we will take steps to improve law and order. We will also ensure that all those guilty of previous incidents of sacrilege are punished,” he said, adding, “For many years now, the Congress and Badals have been looting Punjab. This will now come to a stop. Punjab will be prosperous now and its good days are about to begin.”

AAP has announced its candidates for 109 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab.

The Punjab Assembly election will be held in a single phase on February 14 and the votes will be counted on March 10 along with those in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.