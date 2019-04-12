‘AAP’s opponents making issue out of Bhagwant Mann’s drinking’

AAP campaign committee head for Punjab, Aman Arora, defended repeated statements of state president Bhagwant Mann regarding his quitting drinking liquor saying that other parties were unnecessary making an issue of it and that the assertions were required to counter them.

Holding his maiden press conference here Thursday after taking over as the campaign committee chairman, the Sunam MLA was besieged with questions by media persons on why Bhagwant Mann had mentioned quitting drinking in a letter that he had written to seek voters in Punjab. This letter is to be distributed by party volunteers throughout the state.

On being asked whether it was a virtue to quit drinking and why Mann was repeating this assertion after having first announced it in a rally held at Barnala in January this year, Aman Arora said that the other political parties as well as the media were raking up the issue again and again. “As many as 36 crore bottles of liquor are sold in Punjab every year. Does Bhagwant Mann drink all those? So many people of this state drink liquor but he is singled out for it every time,” he said.

Arora said that since no AAP politician in Punjab could be targeted on allegations of running a drug mafia, sand mining mafia etc. therefore this allegation against Mann was the only thing left with the opponents of the party. “I hope that now this issue will be put to rest once and for all by the media,” he said.

He also said that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of Punjab political affairs of the party, Manish Sisodia, will hold a meeting on April 15 in Sangrur Parliamentary constituency and will discuss the plan for campaigning in the forthcoming polls. Sisodia will also address a meeting of party workers on the occasion.

Arora also announced the formation of a five-member campaign committee and said that that he, in his capacity as Punjab unit campaign committee chief, would address meeting at Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar (April 16), Sri Anandpur Sahib and Patiala (April 17), Fatehgarh Sahib (April 18), Gurdaspur and Amritsar (April 19), Faridkot and Ferozepur (April 21).