AAP’s Mohali candidate trains gun on SAD for youths leaving country

AAP candidate from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, on Thursday targeted SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on the issue of sending youths abroad by providing loans to them.

Kulwant Singh said that SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, is talking of giving loans to the youths of Punjab to send them abroad. This means that Badal wants the youths from Punjab to go abroad so that there will be no one to ask them for employment and their rights.

Regarding the Congress party, Kulwant Singh said that the ruling party in the last five years has forced the youth to stage dharnas on the road and even climbed onto water tanks and mobile towers to raise their voice against the dystopian and corrupt rule of the state government. The people and youth of Punjab cannot forget these things and on February 20, will give a crushing defeat to all these traditional parties and the Aam Aadmi Party government will be formed in Punjab.