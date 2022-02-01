Punjab: AAP’s Kulwant Singh the richest candidate, SSM’s most qualified

AAP’s Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh is the richest candidate contesting the election in the district so far while SSM’s candidate is among the most qualified. A total of 14 candidates filed the nomination papers on Monday, including former Cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who is the Congress candidate from Mohali.

In his affidavit Kulwant declared that he did not have a criminal case pending against him. He had studied up to matric. He declared his movable assets worth Rs 196.13 crore.

Kulwant, in his movable assets, declared that he owned an Enfield bike, 103.38 gm gold, 7.11 carat diamond. His wife owns 713.68 gm gold and she had movable assets worth Rs 7.75 crore.

Kulwant also declared his immovable assets worth Rs 24.38 crore while his wife owns immovable assets of Rs 10.25 crore.

In the second case, Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu declared his educational qualification as BA (II) from Punjabi University, Patiala. He declared that his movable assets are worth Rs 1.23 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 12.34 crore. His total liabilities are Rs 69.81 lakh. Sidhu owns a 2010 model, John Deere, tractor worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

Sidhu declared that he had one criminal case of murder, attempt to murder and a case under the Arms Act against him but the Punjab Police and the CBI had declared him as ‘innocent’ by both the investigating agencies and he was not named in the chargesheet by the CBI.

Sidhu declared his total assets worth Rs 17.74 crore in 2017 and his liabilities were Rs 2.76 crore.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SSM) candidate from Mohali Ravneet Singh Brar also filed his nomination papers on Monday. There is no criminal case pending against him and he was among the most qualified candidates who had filed their nomination papers on Monday. Brar had done a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Amity University in 2010.

Brar had declared his movable assets of worth Rs 11.65 lakh, immovable assets worth Rs 91.11 lakh and has a total liabilities worth Rs 79.40 lakh.

Brar also owned three vehicles (One Nissan micra car, one Toyota Innova SUV and a two- wheeler) while his wife Gagandeep owned four vehicles which include a Harley Davidson bike, a Toyota Fortuner, Nissan Micra Car and KIA Seltos SUV.

Congress’s Derabassi candidate Deepinder Dhillon also filed his nomination papers and declared his movable assets worth Rs 86.62 lakh and immovable assets of Rs 17.62 crore. He had mentioned that he was a lawyer by profession and had done his Bachelors Degree in Law from Panjab University in 1984.

Election observers arrive in Mohali

Three election observers arrived in Mohali and went to their respective constituencies, on Monday. Election Observer K Mahesh can be contacted at 7696570986. He will remain present at room number 462 on the third floor at the District Administrative Complex.

Election Observer Mohamad Zubair Ali can be reached at 7696550986 and will be available at the PWD Rest House. For Dera Bassi, Election Observer Ajay Gupta was appointed for Kharar constituency. He can be reached at 7696590986 and will be available at Dera Bassi tehsildar’s office.