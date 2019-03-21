AAP’s Jalandhar candidate in 2014 is now a preacher, SAD member

In 2014, a 28-year-old private school teacher, Akshra Jyoti Mann, and daughter of a sweeper had never even dreamt of contesting elections. But she got the chance when the then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Jalandhar Lok Sabha Seat, Rajesh Padam, a businessman, had returned his ticket after much opposition regarding his candidature.

Advertising

Akshra also got this chance because Padam and Akshra belong to same community (Valmiki) and their families are the followers of same religious Guru.

There was a tussle between leaders of Valmiki and Ravidassia communities as the Valimikis had alleged that they were always ignored by Congress and SAD because of the Ravidassia community. That is when Akshra got a ticket when not even a month was left for elections.

Owing to AAP’s strong wave in Punjab in 2014 Akshra managed to score big in her first attempt with no political background, against the stalwarts of SAD and Congress. She got 2,54,104 (25% of total polled) votes and stood in third place after Congress and SAD candidates. Congress candidate Chaudhary Santokh Singh and SAD candidate Pawan Tinu had got 3.80 lakh and 3.09 lakh votes respectively.

Five years later, Akshra is neither a teacher nor in the AAP. She is now a full time ‘Dharmgya’ (preacher) of Aadi Dharma Smaj (AADHAS) Bharat, a socio-religious and educational organisation having followers across the country, and a SAD member as well. She has been appointed vice-president of SAD’s women wing.

She was said is to have been “expelled” from AAP for anti-party activities. But Akshra said, “I quit the party myself and joined SAD before the 2017 assembly elections because AAP was no more a party of ‘aam’ people but ‘khas’ people belonging to affluent families.”

“After contesting 2014 elections, I dedicated myself to social and religious work under the supervision of my Guru Asso Dharam Samaj (AADHAS) Bharat founder, Darshan Ratan Ravan, and working for the upliftment of the Valmiki community,” she added.

“Today I was in the hospital to help one of my supporters during the 2014 election,” said Akshra, who is a graduate and a computer diploma holder. “My parents are fully supportive of what I am doing.”

Asked about contesting elections, she said she is open to it.