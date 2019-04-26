AAP’s Atishi alleges BJP’s Gautam Gambhir has two voter IDs, wants him disqualified

Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi candidate Atishi alleged that her opponent from the BJP, that the former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has two voter id cards. Atishi filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court and has said that he should be disqualified from contesting the election. The court has posted the matter to May 1 for further hearing.

She claimed Gambhir has two voter id cards and sought that the court direct police to investigate offences punishable under Sections 17 and 31 of The Representation of the People Act, 1950.

“It is pertinent to recall that Gautam Gambhir’s nomination had been held up due to objections raised by the AAP candidate due to technical errors in the affidavit. Unfortunately for the public, a candidate who is unaware of the law and legal processes has been parachuted into the fray to extract a benefit from his stardom. But the party and the candidate will pay the cost of unpreparedness and inexperience through eventual disqualification and possible jail term for Gambhir,” a statement issued by the party said.

According to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, no person can be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency. A false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls is punishable with imprisonment up to one year, a fine, or both, under the law.

AAP said that in his affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer at the time of filing his nomination, Gambhir has said he is only registered to vote in the Assembly constituency from Rajinder Nagar-39, Part No 43. However, the AAP claims that Gambhir was also registered to vote in Assembly Constituency Karol Bagh-23, Part No 86.

Atishi alleged that Gambhir had deliberately and willfully concealed this fact during the time of filing and scrutiny of his nomination, presumably to avoid rejection of his nomination.

Responding to the allegations, BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari said the “AAP is losing elections” that is why it is raising such issues. All documents of Gambhir are correct and no one can stop him from fighting the election, Tiwari was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

“We are for positive politics and will not be affected by their negative politics,” Tiwari said.