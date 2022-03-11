Among AAP’s 10 Doaba winners, 9 first-timers

From winning just 2 out 23 seats in Doaba in 2017 to raising its tally to 10 in 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party will send 9 first-timers to the new Punjab Assembly from the state’s smallest geographical region.

Among these 10, there is a doctor, a lawyer, a home tutor and even an NRI who gave up his US citizenship ahead of the 2017 state polls. The list also has two women winners.

District-wise analysis of AAP’s Doaba win shows that among the region’s 4 districts, the party won five seats in Hoshiarpur out of 7, four in Jalandhar (9 total seats), one in Nawanshahr out of 3. Kapurthala was the only Doaba district where AAP failed to register a win on any of the the district’s 4 seats.

The list of first-time AAP winners included Inderjit Kaur (53) from Nakodar in Jalandhar, Sheetal Angural (38), from Jalandhar West (Reserved), Raman Arora ((51), a from Jalandhar Central, Balkar Singh (59), a retired cop, from Kartarpur (Reserved) also in Jalandhar district, Santosh Kataria (55) from Balachaur in Nawanshahr. The first-time winners from Hoshiarpur included Dr Ravjot Singh (45) from Sham Chaurasi (Reserved), Advocate Karambir Singh (37) from Dasuya, Jasvir Singh Raja Gill (52), a transporter from Urmar, Pandit Brahm Shankar Jimpa (56) from Hoshiarpur.

Meanwhile, Jai Krishan Rodi of AAP won second time in row from Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur, and Sheetal Angural, a BJP rebel, won from Jalandhar West.

Among AAP’s Doaba winners, advocate Karambir is the youngest and Balkar Singh, a retired DCP, is the oldest. And region’s richest winner for AAP is Dr Ravjot Singh, with a property of Rs 5.97 crore.

Out of 10 winners of the party, seven have assets over Rs one crore.

Inderjit Mann, who was contesting from Nakodar constituency, is a BA degree holder from GNDU college for women in Nakodar. She was earlier a sarpanch of her village. She left the Congress party ahead of 2022 elections and AAP appointed her as halka incharge and subsequently gave her the ticket. She contested Vidhan Sabha elections for the first time.

Another woman winner for the party in Doaba is Santosh Kataria from Balachaur. Kataria, a home tutor, had done her ITI from Government Industrial School for Girls, Dhuri, National Council for Vocational Training. In politics since 2002, she remained chairperson of Zila Parishad and also contested in 2007 Vidhan Sabha constituency as a Congress candidate. Her father-in-law, Ram Kishan Kataria, had remained an MLA twice from Balachuar constituency.

A doctor from PGI Chandigarh, Dr Ravjot, who now runs his own hospital, too won on an AAP ticket from Sham Chaurasi. He won with the highest margin of 21,000 votes, while Raman Arora won by the lowest margin of 247 votes from Jalandhar Central.

Raja Gill, an NRI who gave up his US citizenship to contest in Punjab in 2017, won this time on his second attempt from Urmar.