AAP writes to poll body over PM ad on cabs

AAP has filed a complaint with the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) regarding political advertisements on cabs in the city, saying they are in contravention of the Model Code of Conduct as well as rules of the Delhi Transport Department.

In its complaint, AAP’s legal cell head Mohammad Irshad said a cab bearing a Haryana number and registered with a cab aggregator bore advertisements which had PM Narendra Modi’s photo, along with that of a lotus (BJP’s symbol) and said “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar”.

The complaint pointed out that political ads on vehicles such as buses, cabs, autos and e-rickshaws are not allowed, as per transport department regulations. It also raised questions on whether the BJP had permission from the EC to put up such ads.

The CEO’s office, meanwhile, said that while Returning Officers will be informed of the complaint, the Transport Department can take action against such cabs as they are in violation of their rules. “It’s an enforcement issue, so we will be referring the complaint to the Transport Department… Ultimately, ensuring implementation of the Act is their duty. We will also send it to the RO. He can use the flying squad to detect any such vehicles and take further action…,” said Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh.

Asked if any notice will be issued to the BJP, he said, “This is a complaint right now, we haven’t seen it. If it is found to be right and if there is a need felt to ask the political party, we will do so.”

In 2014, the Transport Department had come out with guidelines on display of ads on public service vehicles, which state that ads promoting political, ethnic, religious or sectarian text will not be approved. A Delhi government official said that while the department will take action against any cab seen flouting rules, it was also up to the EC to make sure such violations don’t happen when the MCC is in force.

BJP spokesperson Ashok Goel said, “We need to verify if it has been done by the BJP or not. If it was by the party, it must have been done with permission.”