AAP withdraws from Lok Sabha poll fight in Maharashtra, cadre ‘disappointed’

Almost two months after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its intention to contest the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the party’s Maharashtra unit on Wednesday announced its decision to step aside from the race.

Sources in the party said that the AAP had initially decided to contest on 15 Lok Sabha seats in the state. “Later, it was considering contesting on five seats, one of them being Mumbai North East from where AAP state convener Brigadier Sudhir Sawant was keen to contest…,” a party leader, requesting anonymity, said.

The leader claimed that Sawant had reportedly delayed sending the candidates’ list to Delhi. “He did not give any reason for the delay (in sending the list). Besides, he also told the central leadership that he cannot guarantee victory on a single seat, including his own. So, the decision was taken not to contest the polls,” the leader said.

Another leader, not wishing to be named, claimed that due to the delay in sending the list to Delhi, some of the candidates, who were on the party’s probables list, had joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and received tickets to contest.

Referring to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s call to defeat the Modi-Shah duo in the larger interest of the country, Brigadier Sawant said: “The war-mongering to win election was further heightened post the Pulwama attacks. Hence, the urgency to defeat BJP has led us to sacrifice our own party’s interest in the interest of the nation.”

Mukund Kirdat, party spokesperson and head of its Pune city unit, said the focus of the party will now be on the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

“The volunteers may be slightly disappointed, but they will continue to work against corruption,” Kirdat said.