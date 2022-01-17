AAP will stop drain of talent and money from Punjab: Mann

AAP’s Punjab president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann Sunday said that unemployment was the biggest obstacle in the development of Punjab.

Addressing the media, Mann said that earlier, young people used to do direct jobs or their own business after getting their degrees from colleges and universities.

“But today due to lack of employment young people are falling victims to depression and drugs. Both money and talented people of Punjab are moving abroad because of the incompetent governments. For the all-around progress of Punjab, it is most important to stop such migration and this drain of talent and energy,” he said.

Criticizing the Congress, Mann said that in the last elections Congress promised to give employment in every household of Punjab, but after the formation of their government instead of giving jobs to unemployed youth with degrees, Congress started giving jobs to the children and families of their MLAs, ministers and leaders. Mann added that it was due to lack of employment only that the youth of Punjab were forced to leave their homeland and move abroad.

Mann promised that the Aam Aadmi Party government would stop this migration of Punjab’s money and talent.

“We will provide ample employment and business opportunities in Punjab. Employment and salary according to the qualification, new opportunities to the talented youth for their start-ups, so that they can create employment to other people along with them. Our aim is not only to provide people with employment but also to make them capable of creating employment opportunities,” he said.