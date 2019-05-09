At AAP ‘war room’, focus on WhatsApp, busting fake news

“Four days left for election” is written on a large white board hanging inside AAP’s ‘war room’ at ITO, Wednesday. Manifestos and laptops crowd a table where party members are at work on logistical and legal matters for the days ahead. Their tasks include planning booth management, schedules of party candidates and social media campaigns.

Maps of the capital’s seven constituencies are pasted on walls, alongside banners advocating full statehood for Delhi. “This is a war of ideologies. At the end of every war, there is always one winner. We are confident it will be us this time,” said Suresh Kathair (31), AAP’s central war room coordinator.

AAP’s social media wing, working across eight such war rooms, prepared on how to tackle Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Ramlila Maidan Wednesday evening.

Abhijeet Dipke (22), in-charge of national social media coordination, said they were “hammering out” three questions that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had posed to the PM earlier in the day.

The team already had a small reason to celebrate: Their hashtag for the day, #DelhiWithKejriwal, was trending on Twitter in the afternoon, with over 9,500 tweets. “The idea behind the tag is: Kejriwal apna banda hai, hamaara aadmi hai. Kejriwal Dilli ka hai, aur Dilli Kejriwal ki hai,” Dipke said.

However, Twitter is third in priority for the social media team, as they have been reaching out to more voters through WhatsApp and Facebook.

Party volunteers on the ground have built a “strong”

network on WhatsApp through door-to-door campaigning. Using the messaging service, volunteers have been promoting work done by AAP leaders and the Delhi government.

The party also has 76 moderators who have been following handles of Congress, BJP and leaders of other parties to keep a tab on “fake news”.

“Today we are sure Modi will goof up… (and) will misquote something… He is going to attack Kejriwal, but we have deployed a team to keep track of his words and statements,” Dipke said.

Party volunteers see the BJP as their main contender in Delhi, and claim the Congress’s presence on social media is non-existent. Volunteer Vivek Gupta (27) said, “In the last 20 days, we have changed the game and are winning all seven seats… The BJP spreads fake news, we use accurate news… They have spent crores on Facebook and Google ads. We have put them on the back foot by just spending a few thousand.”