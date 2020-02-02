Meanwhile, AAP urges end to stir so BJP can’t take ‘political advantage using violence’

Sanjay Singh’s statement assumes significance as he shared it in the context of Delhi’s “alarming law and order situation”. Sanjay Singh’s statement assumes significance as he shared it in the context of Delhi’s “alarming law and order situation”.

In a recalibration of its position a week before the Delhi elections, the AAP Saturday appealed to Shaheen Bagh protesters to consider withdrawing their agitation so that the “BJP is unable” to take political advantage of the situation.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh should “definitely consider” suspending the agitation. Earlier, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had said he stands with the protesters while CM Arvind Kejriwal had called for a dialogue between them and the Centre.

“I think those running the protests should show patience and understanding so that the BJP is unable to take political advantage through violence,” Singh said.

Singh’s statement assumes significance as he shared it in the context of Delhi’s “alarming law and order situation”.

Asked specifically if he was asking the protesters to suspend their agitation, Singh, flanked by AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta, said, “Nishchit rup se vichar karna chahiye (It should definitely be considered).”

Referring to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s statement on the Centre’s willingness to enter into structured talks with protesters, Singh sought to know who stopped him from going ahead with the plan. “I know it is Union Home Minister Amit Shah who wants to spread violence in Delhi and postpone the polls. If the EC does not immediately take strong steps, there is a chance of more violence in the coming days,” he said.

Singh said the AAP had evidence that some elements were planning to create ruckus at Shaheen Bagh on February 2. “Perhaps someone decided to prepone it,” he said, referring to Saturday’s firing incident.

“It is unfortunate that the ECI has not responded so far to the AAP’s requests for a meeting. How is it possible that individuals in the national capital are brandishing weapons and openly firing? The Home Minister, who is responsible for the law and order in Delhi, instead of controlling the situation, is trying to stoke trouble,” Singh said.

