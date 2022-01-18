AAP to name CM face for Punjab polls today

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Monday said his party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls will be announced on Tuesday. The party claimed that it has received around 22 lakh responses under its campaign to elect its CM face for the Assembly polls.

“The name of the party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly elections will be announced tomorrow at 12 noon,” Kejriwal said in Delhi.

Later in the day, AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Till 5 pm on January 17, around 22 lakh people expressed their opinion and named their favourite chief minister on the number released by the party.”

AAP leader Raghav Chadha in Chandigarh said the party received responses through SMS, voice calls, WhatsApp messages. AAP’s IT team is scrutinising each message and tomorrow Kejriwal will disclose the results, he said.

Chadha said it will be only AAP which will go to the state Assembly polls with the chief ministerial face. He said none of the other political parties, including the ruling Congress, announced the name of their chief ministerial candidate.

Replying to a question, Chadha said the next list of candidates will be announced soon. So far, the party has announced 112 candidates.

Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, meanwhile, described as “drama” the AAP move to seek people’s suggestion on who should be its CM candidate for Punjab, saying people know Kejriwal’s antics and said in a lighter vein that people are responding with his (Channi’s) name in the AAP survey.

When asked if his party will declare its CM face before next month’s Punjab polls and if he has raised this issue with the central leadership, Channi again replied in a lighter vein, telling the reporter, “Your question is very good. When I get an opportunity, I will ask Rahul Gandhi and let you know”.