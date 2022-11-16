After ‘kidnapping’ charges, AAP claims Surat (East) candidate forced to withdraw nomination

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday claimed that its Surat (East ) candidate, Kanchan Jariwala, is being forced to withdraw his nomination from the Gujarat Assembly elections. This came hours after the party alleged that Jariwala was kidnapped by the BJP as he and his family have been missing since Tuesday.

Tweeting a video showing Jariwala surrounded by police officials and unidentified persons, AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleged, “Watch how police and BJP goons together – dragged our Surat East candidate Kanchan Jariwala to the RO office, forcing him to withdraw his nomination (sic).”

“The term ‘free and fair election’ has become a joke!” he added.

“He is being forced by the police and goondas to withdraw his nomination. India has not seen such goondaism. What is the meaning of elections? It’s the end of democracy,” tweeted AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, in his previous tweet, Kejriwal claimed that Jariwala and his family have gone missing and asked if he has been kidnapped. “Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination. Has he been kidnapped?” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP has kidnapped Jariwala fearing a loss in Surat (East). “Kanchan Jariwala is missing since yesterday. His phone is switched off. His family is missing. He was last seen at the RO office yesterday, where he had gone to get his nomination scrutinised. The BJP’s goondas (thugs) tried to get his nomination withdrawn. However, Jariwala refused and when he left the RO office, the BJP goondas kidnapped him,” Sisodia said in a press conference.

“This is a danger to democracy. This raises questions on the Election Commission (EC),” Sisodia added.

Chadha in a previous tweet called Jariwala’s “kidnapping” a murder of democracy. “Murder of democracy! Our candidate Kanchan Jariwala from Surat East seat has been kidnapped by BJP. First BJP unsuccessfully tried to get his nomination papers rejected, then coerced him to withdraw his candidature and now kidnapped him. He is missing since last afternoon,” said Chadha.

The AAP announced Jariwala’s candidature along with nine others on November 3 in its 10th list of candidates for the Gujarat polls.

Jariwala is up against the BJP’s Arvind Rana, the incumbent MLA in Surat (East).

The two-phase Gujarat elections are slated to be held on December 1 and December 5. The AAP has so far declared 130 candidates in 11 lists for the 182-member Assembly. The BJP, meanwhile, has declared 160 candidates in its first list.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed AAP, saying that the battle in Gujarat was between the Congress and BJP.