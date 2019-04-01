AAP slams Rahul Gandhi move to contest from Kerala

The Aam Aadmi Party Sunday expressed disappointment over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Kerala’s Wayanad seat, apart from UP’s Amethi, saying it was part of a “pattern” that the grand old party has adopted to split anti-BJP votes.

Citing the situation in Delhi, where the Congress has left AAP hanging over an alliance proposal, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said there “appears to be a contradiction” in the Congress’s publicly stated strategy of defeating BJP.

To buttress his point, Rai cited UP, where Congress is not a part of the SP-BSP alliance; West Bengal, where a potential tie-up with the Left has all but fizzled out; Andhra Pradesh, where it is not allying with the TDP.

“Now by going to Kerala, where the Left Front is strong and the BJP has no presence, what signal is the Congress giving? Why not some other states like Karnataka or Tamil Nadu?” Rai asked.

“Even in Delhi, the Congress has been in a state of confusion since the last three months and is unable to decide whether it wants to defeat the BJP or not. Anti-BJP parties are unable to understand what Congress wants to achieve,” he added.

In Delhi, AAP has announced candidates to all seven Lok Sabha seats.