AAP 2019 manifesto highlights: Upgrades for police and education, subject to full statehood

The Aam Aadmi Party released its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections Thursday. The manifesto titled ‘Lekar Rahenge Poorn Rajya’ (We will take full statehood) has the demand for full statehood for Delhi as its central theme.

The manifesto states that with full statehood, the Delhi government will have control over land, law and order, police, officials and decision-making. The party has also said that it can fulfil its promises only if Delhi is granted full statehood.

AAP manifesto: Key promises

1. Law and order

# The manifesto promises to take all steps necessary to make Delhi the ‘safest city in India’ for women. All cases of crime against woman will be tried by fast-track courts.

# Improving the conviction rate for all crimes in Delhi, especially those of crimes against women.

# Ensure higher and equitable distribution of PCR vans across Delhi so that the response time of a PCR van to reach a caller anywhere in Delhi is less than 5 minutes.

# Revive the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

# Make Delhi Police accountable to the people of Delhi. All ground personnel will be equipped with body cameras and CCTVs will be installed in all corners of police stations.

2. Education

# The manifesto promises that in every college of Delhi, 85 per cent seats will be reserved for the residents of Delhi.

# Expanded Right to School Education: Every child between the age of 3 to 18 years in Delhi will be entitled to free, world-class education from Nursery to Class 12.

# Right to College Education: Students of Delhi schools securing more than 60 per cent marks in Class 12 will get guaranteed admission in a college as a regular student.

# Regularisation of Guest teachers: All existing guest teachers working in the schools of the Delhi government shall be regularised.

# New roster: A 200-point roster will be implemented for higher education institutes (Universities & Colleges).

3. Health

# Mohalla Clinics at doorstep: With full statehood, the party promises to build enough new mohalla clinics to provide accessible healthcare at the doorstep (within 1 km) of every resident of Delhi.

# Unified health system: With control over local bodies if granted full statehood, AAP has promised to ensure convergence between the municipal healthcare system and the state healthcare system.

4. Women safety

# 33 per cent representation of women in police: With full statehood, the party aims to ensure a minimum 33 per cent reservation for women in all posts under Delhi Police. Efforts will be made to engage women in active policing roles, the manifesto reads.

# CAW cell in each police station: Each police station will have a trained CAW (Crimes Against Women) cell with specially trained and sensitised investigative officers and counsellors operating in shifts. The cell will provide free legal assistance to the victim.

# Fast track courts: 50 fast-track courts will be set up to provide faster trials in cases concerning crimes against women.

# Gender sensitisation training: Massive scale gender sensitisation programmes will be launched for police personnel at all levels. The police will be given special training to deal will sexual offences appropriately.

# Preventive Policing: Preventive, rather than punitive, role of the police will be strengthened. Transformative campaigns will be organised by the police to engage with communities on issues of equitable gender attitudes, reduction in perpetration behaviour and promotion of legal awareness. Community policing will be developed by providing training to volunteers.

5. Corruption

# Jan Lokpal Bill: The manifesto promises to promulgate the Jan Lokpal Bill to give Delhi the most effective Lokpal, who can investigate allegations against any government officer or minister, including the Chief Minister.

# Anti Corruption Branch: If granted full statehood, the AAP has promised to revive the ACB.

# Establish benchmarks: The party has promised to create a new citizen’s charter which will list the actions and conduct of public functionaries that will be deemed as a corrupt practice.

# Right to time-bound delivery of service: A new law to guarantee a citizen’s right to time-bound delivery of public services, failing which heavy penalties will be imposed on erring officials.

Apart from this, the manifesto also resolves to fill existing vacancies of over 2 lakh government jobs in Delhi Police, Education, Health Department etc. with 85% reservation for residents of Delhi.