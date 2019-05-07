AAP releases manifestos for two constituencies

AAP’s East Delhi and Chandni Chowk candidates Atishi and Pankaj Gupta released their constituency-specific manifestos Monday. The remaining five candidates will release their manifestos in the course of the week.

Advertising

While most of the promises made by Atishi are linked with the statehood demand, Gupta’s goals are not based on the grant of statehood to the capital.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Among the promises made by Atishi are one university campus, colleges, guaranteed admission in a Delhi college for those who score over 60%, 85% reservation in colleges for Delhi residents.

Advertising

She also promised increase in PCR vans and police officers and a survey to identify dark spots. The Delhi Police comes under the Centre as of now.

In the Chandni Chowk manifesto, promises include decongesting major roads around Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, Chandni Chowk.

It also talks of developing Sheesh Mahal Bagh as a tourist destination, cleaning the Najafgarh drain and managing waste at Wazirpur Industrial Area.