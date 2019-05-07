Toggle Menu
AAP releases manifestos for two constituencieshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/aap-releases-manifestos-for-two-constituencies-5713888/

AAP releases manifestos for two constituencies

While most of the promises made by Atishi are linked with the statehood demand, Gupta's goals are not based on the grant of statehood to the capital.

aap, aap manifesto, artishi, pankaj gupta, aap manifesto, constituency wise manifesto, election news, lok sabha elections, indian express
Atishi and Pankaj Gupta at the release of the party manifesto.

AAP’s East Delhi and Chandni Chowk candidates Atishi and Pankaj Gupta released their constituency-specific manifestos Monday. The remaining five candidates will release their manifestos in the course of the week.

While most of the promises made by Atishi are linked with the statehood demand, Gupta’s goals are not based on the grant of statehood to the capital.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Among the promises made by Atishi are one university campus, colleges, guaranteed admission in a Delhi college for those who score over 60%, 85% reservation in colleges for Delhi residents.

Advertising

She also promised increase in PCR vans and police officers and a survey to identify dark spots. The Delhi Police comes under the Centre as of now.

In the Chandni Chowk manifesto, promises include decongesting major roads around Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, Chandni Chowk.

It also talks of developing Sheesh Mahal Bagh as a tourist destination, cleaning the Najafgarh drain and managing waste at Wazirpur Industrial Area.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Boxer Modi dealt blow to farmers with note ban: Rahul Gandhi
2 Congress moves EC against PM’s jibe at Rajiv Gandhi, Arun Jaitley hits back
3 Lok Sabha elections: Another AAP MLA joins BJP, claims party sidelined him