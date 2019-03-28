AAP releases list of 15 ‘star campaigners’

The AAP Wednesday released a list of 15 ‘star campaigners’ for the Lok Sabha polls, made up almost entirely of the party’s top brass, while stating that the list will have 40 names eventually.

Notable omissions so far include Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Ashish Khetan, H S Phoolka and Ashish Talwar — people who have either quit the party or fallen out with its top leadership.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said more names will be announced. Celebrities such as Gul Panag and Javed Jaffrey, who unsuccessfully contested the 2014 general elections on an AAP ticket and later campaigned for the party during the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, were not on the list. Panag told The Indian Express that she will “campaign for specific candidates only”. Jaffrey could not be contacted.

Singer Vishal Dadlani, a vocal AAP supporter who has also been a star campaigner in 2014 and 2015, said he is likely to be abroad during the election but was “determined to try and find a small window to campaign”.