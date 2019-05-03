Log kaam ke naam par vote denge, Ram ke naam par nahi, says AAP’s Chadha

AAP’s South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha on why he isn’t bothered about his opponents being from the Jat and Gurjar communities.

Your constituency has a large number of Jat and Gurjar voters. While the BJP’s incumbent MP and current candidate Ramesh Bidhuri is a Gurjar, the Congress has fielded Vijender Singh from the Jat community. Where does that leave you?

I am receiving love and blessings from people across different socio-economic backgrounds. Those who indulge in caste politics will suffer. I personally feel log kaam ke naam par vote denge, Ram ke naam par nahi (People won’t vote based on one’s religion or one’s caste, but based on work). They will vote based on how educated, polite, sincere and committed a person is, and whether that person will be able to understand and proactively respond to their problems.

You have been campaigning for almost a year now. What are the major issues in South Delhi?

Both BJP and Congress have neglected the constituency and did not provide even basic amenities such as water, sewage system, roads to residents. In the last four years, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has offered all these amenities to people. We have provided access to piped water to 90% of the constituency; the remaining 10% will get it in the next 8-9 months. Apart from basic amenities, law and order, transport, traffic and regularisation of unauthorised colonies are other important issues. My priority is going to be regularising unauthorised colonies, bringing the Metro to this area, which BJP has been trying to stall, and solving the traffic problem.

AAP has been demanding statehood for Delhi. But how will this help solve issues in the constituency?

Law and order is something which needs to be looked after in my constituency. Since this falls under the ambit of an MP, I am going to concentrate heavily on that. Once we are granted statehood, we can focus on all these issues.

Many candidates have been attending wedding ceremonies and funerals as part of their campaigning. How important are such events to interact with the public?

It is essential; I try to attend every wedding and function in my constituency. My people want me to be there, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in their hour of grief or in happy times. In the past year, I have attended several such events and keep doing so on a daily basis. I was appointed the Lok Sabha in-charge last year, and have virtually attended every event since.