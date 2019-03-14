Personalised letters asking for vote: AAP pressuring parents, says Congress

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee has alleged that the AAP-led Delhi government is pressuring parents of children in government schools to vote for the party in the upcoming polls.

Former Delhi minister and senior Delhi Congress leader Mangat Ram Singhal said a delegation of leaders met the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, and brought to his notice that AAP had allegedly collected details such as mobile numbers and Aadhaar details of parents of such students to use in their poll campaign. “This is a clear case of misuse of power and violation of the code of conduct by the AAP government in Delhi,” he said.

AAP has sent personally addressed letters to parents of children studying in Delhi government schools, asking them to vote for the party as the government has improved quality and standard of education in the city.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh, however, said the Congress delegation only spoke about alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). They complained about posters, hoardings and flex boards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at petrol pumps, Metros, mohalla clinics, DTC buses, dhalaos and other areas despite the imposition of the MCC, he said.

“I have told the MCDs to tell officials to remove such posters. Our teams have been alerted and I have personally intervened in the matter. Only this matter was discussed with me,” Singh said.