AAP politicising cow, will complain to EC about tweet, says BJP

The BJP’s Delhi unit said it will file a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that AAP’s Lok Sabha candidate was violating the Model Code of Conduct “by trying to incite communal tensions through his tweets”.

Advertising

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said AAP’s Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha tweeted images of a cow and its calf standing at a doorstep and wrote ‘door to door campaigning by BJP’, which was liked by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“We will apprise the EC about how AAP is politicising the cow, which is a symbol of harmony, and trying to create communal tension,” said Gupta.

When contacted, Chadha refused to comment on the issue.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said complaints have been filed at Govindpuri, Pul Prahladpur and Sangam Vihar police stations against AAP for trying to incite communal tension through Chadha’s tweets. “We will urge the EC to invalidate AAP and urge them to ensure that FIRs are filed on these complaints,” he added.

The Delhi BJP had earlier asked the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to appoint “special observers for mosques, especially in Muslim-dominated areas, so that political and religious leaders cannot spread hate among people to influence elections along the lines of religion, and that the MCC is not violated” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In a letter to the Delhi CEO, convenor of the Delhi BJP’s legal department, Neeraj, said the party was writing against the backdrop of “repeated recent attempts to polarise voters along religious and caste lines by AAP convenor Kejriwal and his party members”. They have also registered a complaint against the CM.