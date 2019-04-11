AAP namesake to contest from three Mumbai seats, symbol torch

This party also goes by the name of AAP, but its election symbol is a torch, not a broom. The Aapki Apni Party (Peoples), which is contesting three seats in Mumbai, is set to launch its poll campaign on Thursday. The party is contesting 57 seats across India. “There are issues of road, sewage and garbage dumping in this constituency. The current government has been unable to solve these problems,” said Nutan Singh, Aapki Apni Party candidate in Mumbai North East seat, where she takes on Manoj Kotak of BJP and Sanjay Dina Patil of NCP.

Advertising

The party, launched in 2017, has fielded candidates in North East, North West and South Central seats in Mumbai. Its decision to contest has confused some voters, as the AAP is not contesting the elections in the financial capital. “But now everyone knows our symbol and our party,” Singh said.

Rahul Chauhan, a party member from Delhi, said Aapki Apni Party aims to abolish the caste system. “Our main aim is to do away with politics of casteism. In the last few years we have seen the Maratha agitation for reservation, the Patidars also protested for the same issue. The poor are only getting poorer,” he said.

Read: Peculiar obstacle in AAP’s poll campaign: Aapki Apni Party

From Mumbai South Central, Yoganand Nada will contest against Sena MP Rahul Shewale. He will focus on unemployment. “I have lived all my life in this constituency. We saw two political parties in power in the last 10 years and neither focused on issues of the economically poor or Scheduled Castes,” Nada said.

Harishankar Yadav, president of the party’s Mumbai unit, is contesting from North West seat. “We plan to bring people together for a united vision. My poll campaign will focus on hawkers, daily wagers and unskilled workers,” he said.

When contacted, Sudhir Sawant, AAP’s Maharashtra convenor, said he had never heard of the Aapki Apni Party.