AAP names west Delhi Lok Sabha candidate, says Congress in ‘state of confusion’

Slamming the Congress for being “indecisive”, the AAP Sunday announced Balbir Singh Jakhar, president of the Dwarka Court Bar Association, as its candidate for the west Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The party, on March 1, named the other six Lok Sabha faces in the national capital.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said the party waited for long but could not afford to lose more time owing to “Congress’ state of confusion” over an electoral alliance in the city.

Rai said the Congress did generate some excitement among the Muslim community after its victories in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh state polls, but its “attitude in Delhi” has made the community realise that the party is not at all serious.

“We waited for a long time hoping the Congress would respect the mood of the nation to get the country rid of the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. But the Congress has shown extremely irresponsible behaviour in Delhi over the last three months. There’s very less time and we have now decided to go full throttle.

“The Congress’ state of confusion has led to disappointment among people. There was some buzz among the Muslims after the Congress wins in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, but people have realised that the Congress is not serious. The Congress national leadership and its state president are making contradictory claims every other day,” Rai said.

He said Jakhar, a 45-year-old BA LLB, was with associated the Anna Hazare and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led India Against Corruption Movement, the prelude to the AAP’s electoral avatar.

He also holds the post of chairman of the co-ordination committee All Delhi District Court bar Association apart from being a member of bodies such as Bar Council Of Delhi, Rohini Court Bar Association and New Delhi Bar Association.