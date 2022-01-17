AAP names Joginder Mann as its Phagwara candidate

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sunday released a list of three more candidates for Assembly polls. All three are those who recently joined the party after quitting other parties.

In the list is Joginder Singh Mann who has been nominated from Phagwara. Mann joined AAP on Saturday after quitting Congress.

Currently, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal is the legislator from this Assembly constituency.

AAP has named Ajitpal Singh Kohli, a former SAD leader, as candidate from Patiala Urban. Former CM Amarinder Singh is the sitting MLA from this seat.

Gurpreet Singh Gogi has been named as the candidate from Ludhiana West. The seat is currently represented by Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

With the release of this tenth list, AAP has now named 112 candidates out of the total 117 that will contest elections for the Vidhan Sabha.