AAP names candidates in Haryana after Congress snub

AAP declared its candidates for three constituencies in Haryana, from which it will be fighting the Lok Sabha polls as part of its alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which will contest the remaining seven seats. The announcement, which comes with just two days left to file nominations, indicated that AAP and the Congress will not form an alliance, in Haryana at least.

Announcing the names during a press conference in the capital, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said, “From Faridabad Lok Sabha, we declare Naveen Jaihind as our candidate, who is the Haryana state president of AAP… from Ambala Lok Sabha seat, Prithviraj, who has been an IPS official, a former Director General of Police… will be the candidate. The third candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat will be advocate Krishan Kumar Aggarwal, who has a practice in Panipat court.”

Leaders from both parties said the candidates will file their nominations on Monday and Tuesday, following which “two joint mega road shows” have been planned, in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and JJP national president Dushyant Chautala, “along with several leaders of both parties”, will be present. “Two big sabhas” will also be held “within the next month”, said leaders.

AAP, which postponed the nomination of three of its Delhi candidates Saturday, held a roadshow in South Delhi, where Raghav Chadha is the candidate, Sunday. Area MLAs and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accompanied him. AAP West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar filed his nomination Thursday. The remaining six will file their nominations Monday, after holding roadshows in their areas. While BJP has declared four candidates, the Congress is yet to declare any. Click here for more election news

At Sunday’s press meet, Rai and Chautala hit out at the Congress, with Rai accusing it of “weakening the opposition” and working to “indirectly benefit the BJP”.

“In Delhi, one candidate of ours… filed his nomination. On April 20, three of our candidates were supposed to file nominations. We postponed it and gave them (Congress) time to re-think. Whatever formulae the Congress kept putting before us, we agreed to all those for Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh. Despite this, the Congress stood on its original character. Today, it can be seen in the whole country that the Congress is weakening the opposition,” claimed Rai.

Chautala added that the JJP-AAP alliance has created “fear” in the heart of the Congress.