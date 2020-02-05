AAP manifesto: Among four new promises, 24×7 markets, more safai karamcharis

Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and Gopal Rai at the launch of the manifesto, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and Gopal Rai at the launch of the manifesto, Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

The AAP’s 2020 manifesto has four promises which did not find mention in any official document of the Delhi government in the last five years, or in statements by ministers or party leaders. The promises— the launch of 24/7 markets, the appointment of new safai karamcharis, job creation for homemakers and simplification of criteria to obtain OBC certificates — are among the 28 initiatives that form part of the AAP manifesto launched Tuesday.

Of the 28, 13 are carry-overs from 2015 manifesto, which got stalled at various levels, while 11 promises, which were not part of the previous manifesto, have been spoken about in the last few years.

While the proposal to appoint new safai karamcharis is new, the promise to extend compensation to those workers dying while performing their duties is not new. The 2015 manifesto had said, “On the death of a safai karamchari on duty, Rs 50 lakh will be given to the bereaved family.” That proposal has not been implemented yet— which families of police, armed forces and fire services personnel who fell in the line of duty benefited from — but AAP has now promised to enhance the compensation to Rs 1 crore per family.

The doorstep delivery of ration proposal— one of the flashpoints of an AAP government-Centre tussle— also finds mention. Jasmine Shah, one of the three members of AAP’s manifesto committee, said the initiative will be rolled out within a year of taking office.“The roll out plan has been worked out and the paperwork is clear,” he said.

Sources said the manifesto had several other specifics, especially on health, including a framework for protection of doctors at workplaces, but all that had to be removed to keep the document concise.

Some promises still lack clarity. It is not immediately clear how the AAP plans to appoint safai karamcharis as the municipal corporations do not fall under the elected government’s jurisdiction. The promises pertaining to Jan Lokpal Bill, Swaraj Bill and even the proposal related to 24/7 markets will require close coordination and a working relationship with the Centre and police, which was missing for a better part of the last tenure.

