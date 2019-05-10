AAP man who crossed over to BJP questions Atishi on pamphlet

Even as the BJP distanced itself from the pamphlet that AAP alleged they had got printed and distributed, new recruits in the party waded into the row.

Advertising

Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai, who recently switched from AAP to BJP, raised questions about Atishi’s husband. “People want to know where her (Atishi’s) husband is. Generally, family members are seen campaigning for the candidate, so I wonder where her husband is… I had gone to a wedding in Shastri Park, where I saw a man bringing a packet and telling her that he had brought something that she likes eating. Later, I got to know that it was beef,” he told The Indian Express.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

Earlier in the day, Bajpai, flanked by Bijwasan MLA Devinder Sehrawat, who also joined the BJP recently, and senior Delhi BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, made similar statements. Sehrawat did not respond to calls seeking a comment. Bajpai, however, denied having anything to do with the pamphlets.

Advertising

On Bajpai’s comment on Atishi’s husband not campaigning, Gupta added: “During the nomination, she did not write her husband’s name in the form… had we raised it at the time, her nomination would have been cancelled… If you are coming into public life, you should not hide your identity.”

However, the assets section of the affidavit mentions her husband’s name.

AAP has accused BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir of distributing the pamphlets across the constituency.

In a statement, he distanced himself from the controversy and said, “AAP is accustomed to using dirty tricks, but I will not let them go this time. Arvind Kejriwal’s party will have to answer for this in court. The cheap game that AAP has played today will be destructive for them. I joined politics with a clear willpower, and I am a family man. I live in a family that has five women. I will never indulge in such cheap politics. It is odd that pamphlets are printed about AAP and only they get it and it is them who distribute the same to the press.”

Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, who has campaigned for the BJP this election season, also suggested that Kejriwal had himself written the pamphlet and kept Atishi in the dark about it. “My advice to Atishi is to save these tears. After she loses, she will realise what Kejriwal has done behind her back,” he said.