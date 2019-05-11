Going by what’s available online: AAP man on Hans Raj Hans religion claims

AAP candidate from North West Delhi, Gugan Singh, on his claims against BJP’s Hans Raj Hans.

Till now, people talk about how the North West Delhi seat would have gone to Congress had there been an alliance.

So what? Arvind Kejriwal is the boss, the supremo. I would have accepted his decision and continued to work hard for the party.

Which is a bigger factor here? Congress or BJP?

Neither. They are fighting to save their deposits. You will realise that in the coming years these parties will be forced to field local faces. I want to ask, do we have a lack of talent, educated people, social workers in this Lok Sabha seat? Where do we lack that they had to hire candidates from outside? By doing so, they have insulted the entire SC community in the city. Only because people are largely poor in this seat, will you insult them? I want to thank Arvind Kejriwal that he fielded someone who served the country for 18 years as part of the ITBP.

Why did you switch to AAP?

The BJP never liked me as I always raised voice for my community. In 2013, they had to give me a ticket to avoid sending a wrong message. Hum BJP ke the hi kab?

You have alleged BJP’s Hans Raj Hans converted to Islam — a claim he has denied. Do you have any evidence?

Levelling allegations is not our work. You can find truth on the internet. We are going by what is available on the internet. If he wants to go to Medina, he can go. Are we stopping him? We are not bothered if he is a Hindu or

Muslim. We are just going by what he said.

Is this not politics of religion?

We don’t indulge in politics of religion. We do politics of development. Our only religion is humanity.