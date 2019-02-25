AAP likely to join Opposition unity in other parts, to fight both BJP and Congress in Maharashtra

Even as the Maharashtra unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has formed a third front with smaller parties to contest the Lok Sabha polls in the state, party insiders said the number of seats the party would contest is yet to be finalised.

Sources in the AAP said the party’s central leadership was working to find common opposition candidates against the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls in other parts of the country.

“It clearly means that the party wants to be part of the opposition unity in the country to defeat the BJP. But, in Maharashtra, the party has formed the third front to fight against the Congress and BJP,” said a leader.

The leader further said the Maharashtra AAP’s decision of fielding candidates in ten Lok Sabha seats is also not yet final. “A constituency wise survey report will be sent to the party central leadership, which will take a final call on the Lok Sabha seats. It is likely that the party may not contest ten seats. The crucial factor will be whether fielding a candidate will help BJP win the seats,” the leader added.

In first week of February, the Maharashtra unit of AAP had announced that it has formed an alliance with 12 small parties called as ‘Samrudha Maharashtra Aghadi’.

The party said that it will contest ten Lok Sabha seats, including six seats in Mumbai and one each in Bhiwandi, Buldhana, Yavatmal and Nagpur. Brigadier Sudhir Sawant, convenor of Maharashtra AAP, said the decision of the party’s central leadership would be final.

“We might contest less or more seats. The central leadership is working on fielding the common opposition candidate but it is not working out yet. If it takes a call on it, then we will have to toe the party line,” Sawant said, adding that their fight is against the “corrupt parties such as BJP and Congress” in the state.