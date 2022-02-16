AAP leader, not Cong CM, can be found at home of terrorist: Rahul

TARGETING AAM Admi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said no Chief Minister from his party can ever be found at a terrorist’s home. But the leader of “Jhaadu” – the poll symbol of AAP – can be found at the home of a terrorist, he said.

Speaking at a rally in Barnala, Rahul reminded the people of Kejriwal’s stay at the house of former Khalistan Commando Force militant Gurinder Singh in Moga ahead of the 2017 elections.

Without naming Kejriwal, he said, “Never forget the most important thing. You will never find the Chief Minister of Congress party at the house of a terrorist. He will die but he will never go [to a terrorist’s home]. But the leader of Jhaadu can be found at a terrorist’s home.”

“When you listen to a leader’s speech, don’t just look at him. What is the power behind the leader, identify that. It is a matter of Punjab’s future,” he said. “There should be peace in Punjab. There is nothing more important than that. The Congress understands this.”

Earlier in the day, campaigning for Congress candidates in the Assembly constituencies of Patiala, considered the bastion of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, Rahul said the border state was not a “laboratory” that can be handed over to the BJP or AAP for them to carry out their experiments. “This is a border state, a sensitive state. Congress understands Punjab. It can maintain peace in the state. Just remember, all these people who are making promises, they will ruin Punjab… Punjab will be on fire. Thousands of our workers have laid down their lives. We understand that if peace is gone from Punjab, nothing will be left,” he said, addressing a rally in Patiala’s Rajpura.

On Tuesday, Rahul campaigned for all the Congress candidates in Assembly segments falling in Patiala Lok Sabha constituency. At almost all his rallies, Rahul took on PM Narendra Modi, Kejriwal and Amarinder, asking people to see through the “forces” that back them.

“Don’t just go by Narendra Modi’s face. Ask what is the hidden power behind this man… For instance, when Narendra Modi announced demonetisation, did he have the poor behind him? No… Then Modi ji brought the three farm laws. Modi is not a person, he has forces behind him…. So what was the power behind him? Three-four millionaires of India… They are the powers behind Modi,” he said. “Look at Kejriwal. If you can understand the force behind Kejriwal, then you will understand Punjab’s politics.”