AAP leader Harmohan Dhawan discusses his plans for Chandigarh if elected to power

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Chandigarh seat in Lok Sabha elections, Harmohan Dhawan Tuesday said, “Even if Congress candidate, Pawan Bansal, has been given a clean chit, the general public can’t get over the “maama-bhanja” image which has now been created.”

“Chahe clean chit ho….ab general public ki perception jo ban gayi hai, wo ban gayi hai…wo case inka peecha chod hi nahi sakta (Even if they’ve been given a clean chit, public’s perception has been formed. That case can never stop haunting them),” said Dhawan reacting on ‘Railgate’ being made a poll issue by BJP local leaders.

Dhawan released his vision for Chandigarh Tuesday. He said everyone released a manifesto but promises were not fulfilled.

“Kher mentioned 60 such promises but didn’t keep any of them. Bansal got sufficient opportunities yet he didn’t do anything for the public,” Dhawan said.

On his vision for Chandigarh, he said, “Chandigarh is a revenue surplus state in the country. All the income of Chandigarh Administration, collected from various sources, goes to the consolidated fund of India. Along with the annual union budget, the budget of the Chandigarh Administration is also released. Unfortunately, while preparing the budget for the UT, there is no participation of the people. If I win the election, 2019-20 Budget will be a ‘janata budget’, where involvement of the RWAs, trade, industry and other professionals will be ensured in the decision-making process.”

He further said, ”Like Delhi, my emphasis will be on health, education, basic amenities and requirement of the people.”

“In government schools, education up to class 12 will be free. We will ensure that the infrastructure and quality of teaching is better than even private schools. All vacant jobs will be filled and exploitation of the contracted and outsource workers will end. No non-teaching responsibilities will be given to the teachers,” he stated.

On the issue of health, he said, “We will upgrade the dispensaries, particularly in the rural areas, and facilities as available in Delhi. Senior Citizen will be provided with maximum care.”

The former Union minister highlighted on water and electricity as well. “In Chandigarh, per unit rate of electricity up to 150 units is Rs 2.70 per unit, while in Delhi it is only Rs 1. If elected, I will ensure that free water up to 20,000 litres is available in the UT, like it is in Delhi,” he said.

Dhawan also stated that based Delhi’s pattern, 70 services would be offered at doorstep.