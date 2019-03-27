AAP insulted and ousted its party Lokpal: Rajnath Singh

Union Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government, saying it has failed to fulfill its pre-poll promises of opening new schools and providing CCTVs in cluster and DTC buses.

Addressing BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in Northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency, Singh said the Delhi government prepared a weak draft of the Lokpal bill and tried to get it passed in the Vidhan Sabha. “You (AAP) had also made an internal Lokpal for the party (and) for your leaders, but that internal Lokpal, Admiral L Ramdas, was insulted and ousted from the party,” he said.

In a 50-minute speech that he gave at Yamuna Vihar, Singh hit out at AAP for the first eight minutes, and dedicated the rest to larger national politics, comparing five years of the BJP government with the Congress rule and stressing that the country is safer with Narendra Modi at the helm. Follow more election news here.

Singh said that Rajiv Gandhi used to say that when he sends 100 paise, hardly 16 paise reaches Delhi, but today when the Centre sends subsidy of Rs 100 through direct benefit transfer, all the money goes into the beneficiary’s account.

“In 2014, when we formed government, there were just two mobile factories, but in the last four-and-a-half years, 120 more have come up. Modi government has ensured that electricity reaches every village, which the Congress failed to do,” he said.

He also compared the two governments on the internal security front, saying: “Earlier, there was a tradition of showing white flag when Pakistan would strike, but I told soldiers that there has been enough of that. I have given them a standing order that the first bullet should not be fired by India, but if there is a strike by Pakistan, Indian soldiers should not count bullets while firing.”

“When they killed our 40 jawans, our Air Force entered Pakistan’s territory and took revenge. The opposition asks for the number of dead terrorists. But the brave don’t count bodies,” he said.

He said that the BJP was a secular party which the opposition was trying to brand as communal. “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, whoever is born from Bharat Mata is Indian and is our own and we have to take everyone together. It is our responsibility,” he said, adding, “I also want to tell you that if you see Kashmiris facing a problem, it is your duty to help them, love them and give security to them.”