AAP hardens stance: Delhi tie-up only if Congress offers three Haryana seats

The AAP will stitch an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming general elections “only if” it gets Gurgaon, Faridabad and Karnal — three Haryana constituencies in the National Capital Region (NCR) — in return for setting aside as many seats in Delhi.

The AAP hardened its stand after Congress’s Delhi in-charge P C Chacko Saturday told reporters that apart from Delhi, no other state was on the dialogue table as of now.

The AAP also insisted that the Congress will have to amend its manifesto and include the full statehood demand for Delhi.

The decision was taken by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after a meeting with his deputy Manish Sisodia, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, a senior AAP leader said, adding that the party was ready to back a Congress candidate in Chandigarh.

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with senior leaders, including Sheila Dikshit and PC Chacko, where a decision was reached that the party will agree to contest from three seats in Delhi, while AAP will contest from four.

However, with AAP now putting Haryana on the table, a senior Congress leader said this could lead to a fresh impasse.

“If Kejriwal is not flexible on Haryana, it could be back to where we started one month ago,” he said.

“Which party will allow another to make inroads in a new territory? This could be political suicide for Congress in Haryana,” he added. However, he said that the high command will take a final call.