AAP: Grassroots seek more face time with the top

“Your candidate Gugan Singh is about to reach your village. Please come out in large numbers to greet him,” the loudspeakers crackled around 3 pm on Monday. A few people peered out of their windows, unwilling to step out in the blistering heat.

Fifteen minutes later, Gugan, AAP’s North West Delhi (reserved) Lok Sabha candidate, reached Shahbad Dairy village. “He is one of the most rooted candidates of AAP. But unfortunately the leadership is not showing much interest. When (Rajya Sabha MP) Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia attend roadshows of Raghav Chadha, and the Deputy CM accompanies Atishi during nomination filing, their campaigns gain a lot of traction, which is lacking in this case,” Amit (23), an AAP volunteer from the Valmiki community, said.

On Monday, Gugan filed his nomination around 11 am, in the presence of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. AAP’s Atishi, Chadha, Dilip Pandey, Brijesh Goyal, and Pankaj Gupta also filed their nominations Monday. Sanjay Singh attended roadshows of Pandey and Gupta, contesting from North East and Chandni Chowk seats. Kejriwal did not attend any roadshow. “Agar CM hi campaign nahi karein, toh log halke mein lenge na?” a volunteer in Bawana said, alluding to the fact that Kejriwal’s public meetings so far have mostly been in East and South Delhi. Click here for more election news

Chandni Chowk candidate Gupta’s roadshow began from Shastri Nagar and ended at Adarsh Nagar. Even on Monday, he said an alliance “would have been better as it would have ensured BJP doesn’t win a single seat”. “But we are strong and we can win,” he added.

Atishi also took out a roadshow covering Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri, IP Extension, Mandawali and Laxmi Nagar. Sisodia was the chief proposer of her nomination. “Dilli kehti poorn rajya do” echoed as she walked through Trilokpuri’s lanes. “Delhi is our stronghold and forming an alliance with Congress was a pan-north India plan. We do not want anything only in Delhi. We tried for over eight months and now it is over,” she told The Indian Express.